Even before she could recover from trauma, a 13-year-old rape victim was in for another shock when doctors informed her parents that she was pregnant.
The girl was allegedly gang-raped two months ago by two men in Hyderabad
The incident came to light when the doctor informed the victim’s parents of her pregnancy. The 13-year-old girl explained the issue to her parents, following which the mother filed a complaint on June 6.
The two accused were identified as Golla Ravi Kumar and Gaddam Srikant. Police said both the accused were arrested. Kumar and Srikant were produced in a local court and have been sent into judicial remand.
Upon noticing that the girl complained of ill health, , the mother took her for a medical checkup.
The victim has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee Mahbubnagar. The committee will decide the duration of the victim’s stay at the state home.
