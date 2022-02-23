Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a fresh advisory asking people to stay indoors in view of the heavy snowfall.

“In view of heavy snowfall, the general public is appealed not to move out of their homes, unless it is absolutely necessary. Snow clearance machines of MED and other departments are clearing the snow mechanically and manually from the main roads, since early morning, but due to continuous snowfall, the roads are very slippery and there are chances of accidents,” said Aamir Ali, director, disaster management department.

He said in case it is absolutely unavoidable, wear warm and waterproof clothes and grip shoes. “Drive very carefully and do not apply sudden brakes, which can cause skidding. Do not overtake the vehicle in front of you. Use anti-skid snow chains on the car tyres,” he said.

The government had also issued helpline numbers asking people to call on for any help and assistance. Control rooms have been set up at the district and divisional levels to help people in case of exigencies.

A thick carpet of snow has enveloped Kashmir. Light to moderate snowfall started in many parts of Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

Srinagar-Jammu highway has been shut for traffic after snowfall triggered fresh shooting stones. Flight operation at Srinagar International Airport has been suspended due to poor visibility.

Director, disaster management department, Aamir Ali said it is raining heavily on the national highway 44 from Udhampur to Banihal. “Shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh, Maroge and Panthyal, have halted the traffic. Navyuga Qazigund has been closed due to snow on the Qazigund side. Around 300 Kashmir-bound trucks are stranded at Banihal.

No fresh traffic is being allowed from either side,” he said.

Aamir said visibility at the airport has reduced to 500 meters and snowfall is expected to continue till 9.30 am. “All flights have been delayed,” he said.

Kashmir University has postponed all undergraduate, post-graduate, and professional exams scheduled for today in view of the inclement weather conditions. Fresh dates will be notified separately. Central University Kashmir too has postponed exams.

Aamir said machines have been deployed since morning to clear the snow from the roads in Srinagar and other areas.