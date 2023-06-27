The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Islamic organization in India, has issued an advisory urging Muslims to refrain from sharing graphic images of slaughtered animals on social media during the festival of Eid. The organization’s advisory comes as a reminder to exercise sensitivity and respect while commemorating the religious observance.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” holds significant religious and cultural importance for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. As part of the tradition, Muslims sacrifice animals, usually sheep, goats, or cows, and distribute the meat among family, friends, and the less fortunate.

The advisory from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind aims to address the increasing trend of sharing graphic images and videos of animal slaughter on social media platforms. While social media has become a platform for sharing festive greetings and celebrating cultural diversity, the organization emphasizes the need to exercise restraint and avoid posting explicit visuals that may be distressing or offensive to others.

According to Maulana Mahmood Madani, the General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the advisory seeks to promote the values of compassion and empathy during the festival. He stated, “Eid al-Adha is a time of worship, sacrifice, and reflection. We should be mindful of the feelings of others and avoid sharing explicit pictures that may cause discomfort or hurt sentiments.”

The organization’s advisory resonates with the broader notion of responsible social media usage, encouraging users to exercise sensitivity, cultural understanding, and respect for diverse perspectives. By refraining from sharing graphic images, individuals can foster an environment of inclusivity and uphold the spirit of the festival, which emphasizes kindness, generosity, and unity.

While the advisory specifically targets the Muslim community during Eid al-Adha, its underlying message of responsible social media behavior extends to individuals of all backgrounds and faiths. Promoting a culture of empathy and respect on social media platforms is crucial to maintaining a harmonious online environment.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it is important for individuals and communities to be mindful of the impact their online actions may have on others. By heeding the advisory issued by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and being considerate of the sentiments of fellow social media users, individuals can contribute to a more compassionate and understanding online community.