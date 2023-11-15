SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the Doda road accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each as relief to family members of the deceased, 50, 000 for the injured.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” PMO India said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a tweet, LG Sinha said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons.”

At least 36 people have been declared dead so far, while 22 injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge in the Assar area of Doda district on Wednesday morning