“Barbie” is undoubtedly taking the world by storm, as the film starring Margot Robbie continues to make waves both on and off the big screen. Even before its release, the movie was generating immense excitement, leading to box office history with the biggest opening weekend ever for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig.

Movie enthusiasts eagerly donned pink outfits, echoing the movie’s vibrant theme, while the impact of the film extended beyond the theaters. From birthday party themes to restaurant decors and food, “Barbie” became an inspiring trendsetter, even giving rise to the fashion phenomenon known as “Barbiecore.”

One particular scene from the film captured fans’ hearts, featuring Margot Robbie’s character gracefully standing on the tips of her toes with her pink, furry heels hovering in the air, reminiscent of Mattel’s iconic Barbie dolls. This scene sparked the “Barbie Foot Challenge,” wherein people across the internet attempted to recreate the pose. The hashtags #BarbieFeet and #BarbieFeetChallenge garnered millions of views, making it a viral sensation.

However, despite its popularity, health experts have raised concerns about the potential dangers associated with the trend. While recreating the pose once or twice might not be harmful, repeating it over an extended period could lead to various risks. The Barbie foot posture puts the ankle in an unstable position, increasing the likelihood of ligament sprains and injuries, akin to the issues observed with prolonged high heel use. Moreover, the high-arched position of the Barbie foot can strain the muscles and spine, leading to lower back problems.

Younger girls, in particular, should be cautious, as this posture could potentially damage their growth plates during a critical stage of development. It is essential to recognize that the Barbie Foot posture differs significantly from merely wearing high heels, as the latter provides some support to the heel and rear of the foot, which the former lacks entirely.