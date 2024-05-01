DLSA Srinagar, SMC commemorate ‘International Labour Day’

SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, in collaboration with Srinagar Municipal Corporation today observed ‘International Labour Day’, marking the significance of the global event, with great enthusiasm and fervor at ADR Centre, District Court Complex Srinagar.

The event, celebrated globally on May 1st every year, was held to mark the importance of labour rights and to create awareness about the significance of the day. The event was held under the guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman of DLSA Srinagar (PDJ, Srinagar).

The programme witnessed the presence of Jahangir Ahmed Bakshi Secretary DLSA, Srinagar; Syed Zeenat Ul Isalm, Sr. Journalist, from Asian Mail; officials and Legal Aid Defense Counsels of DLSA Srinagar, officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar emphasized the importance of the day to the participants. He highlighted the need to promote and protect the rights of workers, and to ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect.

Iram Aziz, Official DLSA Srinagar emphasized the participants about the Labour laws. She said these laws are essential for protecting the rights of workers and promoting a fair and equitable work environment.

Sehar Nazir, Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel, DLSA Srinagar threw light on the objectives of International Labour Day. She emphasized the need to promote fair labour practices, improve working conditions, and provide social security to workers.

The main aim of observing International Labour Day was to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the rights of workers, and to promote a culture of fair labour practices in the region. The event was an opportunity to reiterate the commitment to promoting the welfare of workers and to ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect.