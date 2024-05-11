DLSA Sgr organises Capacity Building Program

SRINAGAR: On the occasion of National Technology Day, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, under the aegis of Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority (JKLSA), organized an Awareness and Capacity Building Program to highlight the significant strides made in the Justice Delivery System through the e-Court Project.

The programme was held under the guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA Srinagar.

The event, held at the District Court Complex, Srinagar, witnessed the participation of Chairman DLSA, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmed; Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi; staff members, Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of DLSA Srinagar, along with enthusiastic law students from University of Kashmir, Kashmir Law College, and Vitasta Law College Nowgam Srinagar.

In his special remarks, Chairman DLSA, Srinagar, underscored the importance of training and capacity building for law students and other stakeholders in adapting to the technological advancements in the justice delivery system and emphasized the pressing need for the integration of technological tools in the Justice Delivery System.

Secretary DLSA emphasized the significance of the program and stressed the need to engage law students about the technological developments made in the justice delivery system, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of legal practice.

The highlight of the event was a detailed PowerPoint presentation by Tariq Ahmad Malik, System Officer, District Court Complex, Srinagar, showcasing the various e-Court services made available to the various stakeholders of the justice delivery system under the e-Court Project. The presentation demonstrated how technology has streamlined processes, improved access to justice, and enhanced efficiency in the legal system.