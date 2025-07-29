DLSA Sgr holds awareness prog on bullying

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, under the chairmanship of Tasleem Arief, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and under the supervision of Sajad Ur Rehman, Sub-Judge/Secretary, DLSA Srinagar organised an awareness programme at Boys Higher Secondary School.

The awareness programme, organized in collaboration with the School Education department, aimed to sensitize students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the rising concern of bullying and teasing among school-going youth.

Students, faculty members, and legal experts ensured their participation in the programme. The program aimed to equip students with knowledge about the psychological, social, and legal consequences of substance abuse and bullying behaviors.

Speaking on the occasion, Zeenat Nazir (Deputy Legal Aid Defense Counsel) emphasized the importance of early intervention and peer support in curbing addiction and promoting a safe and respectful school environment.

She also interacted with students and elaborated on the legal provisions under the NDPS Act related to drug abuse.

Adv Syed Shabana Kounser (Panel Lawyer) highlighted the availability of free legal aid services for students and laws pertaining to harassment, bullying and juvenile justice. Real life examples, case studies, and open discussions encouraged active student engagement and awareness.

Principal of the school appreciated the efforts of DLSA Srinagar in educating students and expressed hope that such initiatives would bring about positive behavioral change.