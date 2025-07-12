DLSA holds awareness prog on POCSO Act

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, in collaboration with School Education department conducted an awareness programme on Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and drug abuse at Govt. Girls High School Chaterhama Srinagar.

The programme, held under the chairmanship of Tasleem Arief, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, aimed to sensitize students, teachers and staff of the school about the key provision of POCSO Act, 2012 and the harmful consequences of drug addiction. Speaking on the occasion, resource person Adv. Suhaila Ali (Panel Lawyer) DLSA Srinagar highlighted the role of Legal Services in safeguarding the rights of children and explained how the POCSO Act provides the strong legal framework to deal with offences related to child abuse.

Sunila Kumari (JLA) DLSA Srinagar also delivered an informative session on the early signs of drug addiction, peer pressure and legal consequences of drug related offences. Real life case examples helped the participants understand the serious implications of such issues. Ayeesha (Asstt. LADC) DLSA Srinagar also emphasized that the POCSO Act is a powerful tool to protect the dignity and innocence of children. The participants were also made aware of the child helpline No- 1098 and availability of free Legal Aid through District Legal Services Authority Srinagar.