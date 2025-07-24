DLSA holds awareness prog on POCSO Act

SRINAGAR, JULY 24: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar in collaboration with School Education department, Srinagar, conducted an awareness programme on ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, drug abuse, DV Act and Free Legal Aid Services’ at Govt. Hr. Sec. School Nishat Srinagar, focusing on key legal and social issues affecting children and families.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Tasleem Arief, Principal District and Sessions Judge, and supervision of Sajad Ur Rehman, Sub-Judge/Secretary, DLSA Srinagar.

The event covered vital topics such as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, drug abuse, Domestic Violence Act and the availability of Free Legal Aid Services.

Session on the POCSO Act and Drug abuse was conducted by Jahan Ara (Deputy Legal Aid Defence Counsel) Srinagar who sensitized the students about the legal protection available to minors and the harmful impact of substance abuse. Real life examples and preventive strategies were also shared to help students safeguard themselves and others. Sadiya Sidiq (Asstt. Legal Aid Defence Counsel) Srinagar addressed the gathering on the domestic violence act and informed students and staff about the importance of identifying and reporting abuse in families and in communities. She also explained the provisions and procedure for accessing Free Legal Aid, especially for marginalized and vulnerable sections of society.