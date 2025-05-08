DLSA Ganderbal organises blood donation camp

GANDERBAL, MAY 08: On the eve of World Red Cross Day, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ganderbal, in collaboration with, District Hospital Ganderbal and RED DROP (NGO), successfully conducted a Blood Donation Camp at District Hospital Ganderbal.

The camp was organized under the inspiring theme ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’, emphasizing the importance of selfless service and community contribution.

The event was conducted under the leadership of Abdul Nasir, Chairman, DLSA, Ganderbal, along with the guidance of Sheikh Babar Hussain, Secretary, DLSA Ganderbal.

The event was aimed to promote the noble cause of blood donation, raising awareness about its significance, and encourage voluntary blood donations to meet the demand for blood in medical emergencies.

Secretary DLSA, Ganderbal, appreciated the dedication and generosity of all the donors, organizers, and volunteers who made this event a success. Their selfless act will undoubtedly contribute to saving precious lives in our community, he said.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from legal professionals, government employees, social activists, police personnel, and members of the public.

The occasion was further enriched by the presence of Shabir Hussain Khan, known as the ‘Blood Man of Kashmir,’ and Bilkees Ara, known as the ‘Blood Woman of Kashmir,’ inspiring others with their unwavering commitment to this life-saving cause.

Their remarkable contributions, having donated hundreds of blood units over the years, have established them as beacons of service and compassion in the community.

Over 20 units of different blood groups were collected during the camp, marking a significant contribution to local healthcare needs and underscoring the community’s generosity and willingness to donate blood.