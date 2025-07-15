DLSA Budgam convenes 3rd qtly UTRC meeting

BUDGAM, JULY 15: As per the Under Trial Review Committee (UTRC) meeting schedule issued by NALSA for the year 2025, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam, under the Aegis of the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority today convened its 3rd quarterly UTRC meeting at conference hall ADR centre District Court, Budgam.

The meeting was chaired by O.P Bhagat, Principal District & Sessions Judge (Chairman, DLSA) Budgam, who brought together key stakeholders from the judiciary, police, administration, and medical fraternity to address the significant issue of ensuring fair and expedited trials for under trial prisoners. This collaborative forum underscores the importance of a collective approach in safeguarding the rights of individuals awaiting trial. Six cases involving under trial prisoners were meticulously reviewed. Each case underwent through discussion and deliberation to understand the specific circumstances. The committee formulated recommendations aimed at streamlining the judicial process and upholding principles of equity and justice.

Chairman DLSA emphasized the vital role of UTRC meetings in strengthening the criminal justice system and protecting the fundamental rights of under trial prisoners (UTPs). He stressed on the importance of ongoing initiatives to ensure a fair and efficient legal process, promoting justice and transparency.

The meeting was attended by Nusrat Ali Hakak, Sub-Judge/Secretary, DLSA Budgam; Mehraj Ud Din Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam; Sajjad Bukhari, Additional Superintendent Police, Budgam; Shahbaz Hussain, Dy SP Central Jail Srinagar; Rajeev Kumar, Public Prosecutor, Budgam; Dr Zeenat Hussain, Senior, Medical Officer, Central Jail Srinagar; Lateef Ahmad Khan (Chief LADC; Nazir Ahmed Wagay and Javid Ahmed Mir (Deputy LADCS) and Zahoor Ahmad Malik, Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel, DLSA Budgam.