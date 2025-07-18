DLIC approves 63 cases under Mission Yuva scheme

GANDERBAL, JULY 18: To examine and approve cases received under the Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan) scheme for financial assistance and entrepreneurial support, the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore today chaired District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) meeting here in the V.C room of DC Ganderbal.

At the outset, a detailed discussion was held regarding the applications received under the scheme. The committee deliberated upon the cases submitted through the Skill and Business Development Unit (SBDU) and, after thorough scrutiny and evaluation, approved 63 cases unanimously for financial and institutional support under the Mission YUVA initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC highlighted the significance of Mission YUVA in empowering the youth through skill development, entrepreneurship promotion, and self-employment opportunities. He stressed the need for robust post-approval support and follow-up to ensure the sustainable success of the approved units.

The DC also directed the concerned departments to expedite the process of sanctioning, disbursing benefits, and extending all necessary handholding support to the beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat; Chief Planning Officer, GM DIC, Assistant Director Employment Ganderbal, Lead District Manager; DSWO, Nodal Officer JKEDI and other concerned.