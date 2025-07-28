DLIC approves 104 cases under Mission YUVA

GANDERBAL, JULY 28: In a significant step towards youth empowerment, the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) Ganderbal today approved 104 cases under the Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan) scheme.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore here today.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to review and scrutinize applications submitted by aspiring youth entrepreneurs seeking financial assistance and guidance under the Mission YUVA initiative. After detailed deliberations, the committee approved 104 eligible cases for support.

DC also took stock of the overall progress of the scheme, including the status of applications received, and the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

He directed the concerned departments to expedite the DPR formulation process and adhere to the set timelines. Specific targets were assigned to ensure timely processing of all pending applications.

Highlighting the transformative impact of Mission YUVA, DC emphasized the scheme’s role in equipping youth with the resources and support required to pursue sustainable self-employment and entrepreneurship ventures. He stressed on coordinated efforts among departments to maximize the outreach and effectiveness of the scheme.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat; General Manager DIC; Assistant Director DE&CC, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, District Nodal Officer JKEDI, District Nodal Officer NABARD; Lead District Manager, and other concerned officials.