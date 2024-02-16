Div Com Urges Officials to Prep for Snowfall, Directs Dept’s to Stay Vigilant and Ensure Emergency Readiness

In light of the upcoming heavy snowfall forecasted for the Valley, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Head of Civil Departments. He directed all departments to have personnel, equipment, and machinery prepared to manage any emergencies that may arise from the expected snowfall.

Bidhuri instructed officers to mobilize field staff for a prompt response to emergencies. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the Director of Urban Local Bodies, and representatives from departments such as Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and telecommunication service providers.

Mechanical Engineering Department, PWD (R and B), and PMGSY were directed to clear snow simultaneously to keep all roads open for connectivity and transportation.

Additionally, KPDCL was instructed to ensure functional workshops for timely repair of damaged transformers and to restore power supply lines if snowfall disrupts them.

Bidhuri emphasized the importance of officers being present in the field for timely service restoration. He also instructed departments to use social media to keep citizens informed about ongoing maintenance work.

To ensure smooth operations, all departments were asked to work closely with district administrations in coordination and synergy.