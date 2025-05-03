Div Com reviews SSR 

Budgam, May 02: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, who is also the Electoral Roll Observer, today chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved under the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2025 of Electoral Rolls for 27-AC Budgam.

The meeting was held at the Conference Hall, Budgam, where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO), briefed the chair about the progress and status of work on the SSR of Photo Electoral Rolls in the constituency.

At the outset, the ERO of 27-AC Budgam provided a detailed review of the progress achieved under SSR as of the date, and also highlighted the number of fresh applications received, as well as the number of claims, objections, and rejections so far.

On the occasion, the ERO also briefed the chair that the Special Summary Revision commenced on 8th April and ended on 24th April, and will be published on 5th May 2025 accordingly for the 27-AC Budgam.

Div Com emphasised upon the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to conduct revisions strictly according to the guidelines of the ECI and as per the notified schedule.

Div Com stressed on intensifying SVEEP activities and ensure the timely disposal of claims and objections.

ERO and AEROs were directed to cross-check the completed summary revision with a focus on 100 percent enrolment of eligible voters, including the addition of new voters and deletion of duplicate voters, within the set timeline.

He emphasised that the successful conduct of all SVEEP programmes in 27-AC Budgam must focus on achieving maximum registration of all eligible voters in the constituency.