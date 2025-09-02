Div Com reviews SSC projects

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 01: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, reviewed the physical & financial status of Srinagar Smart City projects in a meeting held here today.

Besides, Commissioner SMC Fazlul Haseeb, the meeting was attended by Chief Engineers of I&FC, KPDCL, PWD R&B, SSCL, Joint Commissioner SMC, General Manager Finance, SSCL, General Manager P&UD, SSCL, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineer Srinagar Smart City Limited, and other officers.

At the outset, Commissioner SMC gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation of the developmental and beautification projects executed by SSCL across the City including Jhelum Waterfront Development & Water Transport, Urban Rejuvenation & Lakefront Development, Heritage Conservation & Downtown Renewal, Central Business District Upgradation, Urban Mobility, Street & Intersection Development, Information Technology, City Beautification & Urban Art, Green & Resilient Srinagar.

It was stated that out of 161 sanctioned projects, 153 projects have been completed, while the work on the remaining 8 projects is currently in progress.

Addressing the officers, Div Com stated that Smart City Projects aim to improve the public services and emphasized ensuring that all the planned services are delivered on time.

He highlighted that as time is progressing gradually, the deadline for the Smart City projects is also approaching and stressed that the executing agencies to expedite the works to meet the stipulated timelines.

To achieve the established targets on time, the Div Com urged officers to project impending issues of inter-agencies for early resolution and smooth execution of projects.

Regarding the development of bus stops for e-buses, Anshul Garg directed SSCL to consider winter weather conditions for the development of closed bus stops.

He also directed for full operationalisation of ITMS cameras and IT-related services of ICCC.