Div Com reviews arrangements for Hajis 

Srinagar, May 2: Ahead of the commencement of Hajj-25, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited Hajj House Bemina to take first hand appraisal of arrangements & basic amenities laid out by various departments.

Intending pilgrims would start leaving for the pilgrimage from Sunday, May 04, 2025.

During the visit, Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohi ud din Bhat. Other officers present during the visit included the Director, Airport Authority of India, Srinagar International Airport, Regional Director of BCAS, representatives from Health, PHE, KPDCL, Information, Hajj Committee, SMC, JK Police, Customs, Emigration, SpiceJet, and various banks.

On the occasion, Div Com took a comprehensive inspection of services and infrastructure, including forex counters set up by banks, luggage screening machines, e-bracelet counters, and boarding facilities.

Div Com also reviewed the cleanliness of lodging rooms and the availability of basic amenities, such as water and uninterrupted electricity supply.

On the occasion, Officers from the Hajj Committee briefed the Div Com on the extensive measures taken to ensure comprehensive arrangements for security, traffic management, sanitation, and other essential services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com emphasized the importance of delivering meticulous services to the pilgrims during their time at the Hajj House and their departure. He called for coordinated efforts to provide the best possible experience for the Hujjaj, ensuring their comfort and safety during the sacred journey.