SRINAGAR, MAY 25: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for the departure of Hajj Pilgrims on the Holy Journey.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of J&K besides officers of District Administration Leh & Kargil, Chairman J&K Haj Committee, HoDs of various departments including PHE, KPDCL, Health, Sanitation, SRTC, RTO and Hospitality & Protocol.

Addressing the meeting, Div Com stated that after the success of G20 Summit, smooth and flawless arrangements shall also be made for the departure of Hajj Pilgrims.

He issued a slew of directions to concerned officers for ensuring all the required arrangements to facilitate pilgrims.

He directed for making adequate facilities of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply at Haj House Bemina besides conducting regular sanitation and cleanliness drive there.

Div Com directed SRTC to provide buses for transportation of pilgrims from Haj House to Airport.

The meeting was informed that the departure schedule of flights will be published within two days. However, all pilgrims were asked to report to Haj House four hours earlier before departure time.

Besides, the meeting was informed that an adequate quantity of foreign exchange has been ensured in all districts besides more counters will be set up at Haj House.

Div Com also gave directions for hassle-free and smooth clearance of pilgrims at immigration service counter at Airport besides distribution of boarding passes at the earliest.

The traffic police was asked to identify parking space for vehicles of relatives accompanying pilgrims near Hajj House.

Pilgrims of Jammu Division, U.T of Ladakh and far off areas of Kashmir Valley who happen to stay at Haj House shall be provided boarding/lodging facility at Hajj House, Bemina.