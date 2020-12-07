Div Com Kashmir inaugurates Sports Premier League at Synthetic Turf, Srinagar

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Monday inaugurated a first of its kind Sports Premier League at TRC Ground in Srinagar.

The league is being organized by J&K Sports Council in the discipline of football (men/women), Hockey (men) volleyball (men/women) and kabadi (men) in collaboration with the respective sports associations in all 20 districts of J&K.

The inaugural football match was played between Real Kashmir FC and Kashmir Adventures which was won by Real Kashmir FC by 1-0.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com appreciated organizers and sponsors for promotion of sports and providing opportunities to sports loving youth to showcase their talent.

He said that Kashmiri youth are full of talent who need to be nourished to compete at national and international platforms.

He said that similar events shall be held in other districts too for maximum participation of the youth in sports activities.

On the occasion, the Div Com interacted with the players from both teams and other players practicing in the league.

The league is designed in 3 formats / phases viz preliminary round, qualifying round and final round. The preliminary league shall be conducted at District level where teams from all 20 districts will compete against each at a single venue in each district. In phase II qualifying round matches shall be played at divisional level among district winner teams at single venue either at both Srinagar and Jammu venues.

In the Final phase there will be top teams from both the divisions competing against each other at Srinagar and Jammu venues. Culmination of the league shall be held both at Srinagar and Jammu equally. Which means two disciplines i.e football n kabadi shall conclude at Srinagar and hockey n volleyball shall conclude at Jammu respectively.

Rs 22 lakh will be given as the winning cash prize in these four major sports disciplines.

As many as 8000 players and officials from various club/units are involved in 1250 league matches and near about 1.50.000 spectators are expected to watch these matches live.

In Kashmir Division the premier League matches in respective sport disciplines have already started in district Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal.

Organisers said that the entire idea is to provide a comprehensive platform to all upcoming players across J&K especially in rural areas and to utilise our sports facilities in the best possible way.

ADC Khurshid Ahmad Shah and ADC Bilal Ahmad while as galaxy of sports related officers and officials were also present on the occasion.