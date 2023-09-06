SRINAGAR 06: The Srinagar city was transformed into a beautiful city during the last few months changing the shabby look of buildings and roads.

The Smart City projects changed the look of the city centre through creative development which is now attracting a huge crowd.

To add more to the beautification of the city, and in first instance, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of Officers of the Department whose offices or buildings fall along the MA road Srinagar.

He instructed them to facelift the Government buildings through painting the exterior walls, boundary walls & roofs to enhance the aesthetic of these establishments.

He maintained that small interventions of colour coating, uniform design of boards and wall paintings will bring huge change.

He also instructed concerned for making water fountains functional at different locations, and directed concerned for installation of VMDs at Nehru Park, operation of laser shows.