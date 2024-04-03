Div Com inspects IMTS cameras at TMMCR

SRINAGAR, APRIL 02: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday inspected the operation and functioning of IMTS cameras at the Traffic Management and Monitoring Control Room at the office of SSP Traffic, Srinagar.

On the occasion, the Div Com directed concerned officers of SSCL to ensure round-the-clock glitchless functioning of cameras for regulation of traffic flow and maintaining of strong vigilance.

He also directed the integration of IMTS service with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for online challan of vehicles for violation of traffic rules.

It was informed that 700 cameras installed at different junctions of the city are presently providing seamless feed and are monitored from ICCC and HMT.

Later, he chaired a meeting of officers to address the traffic-related issues due to various ongoing project works on flyovers, bridges, and roads in the city.

On the occasion, Div Com directed officers of SSCL and R&B to ensure a rideable surface of all roads within five days to facilitate smooth traffic movement given Eid and other festivals.

He also directed for improvement of service roads of under-construction flyovers, creating a proper gradient of roads and completion of works within the stipulated time.

He also instructed concerns for shifting of traffic light poles at various locations due to redesigning of junctions.

The meeting was attended by SSP Traffic, Srinagar, CE R&B CE Srinagar Smart City Limited, and other officers of these departments.