Div Com directs DCs to submit Roshni Act details on war footing

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Wednesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir division to submit the details of district wise State lands as on 2001, status of state land, encroachment and illegal occupation at the earliest.

These directions were given by the Div Com while chairing a meeting of DCs and other concerned officers here.

He instructed the concerned to ensure no laxity in this regard and directed all DCs to ensure implementation of Hon’ble High Court directions in letter and spirit.

During the meeting, the Div Com also instructed DCs to submit the comprehensive details of the identities of Ministers, legislators, bureaucrats, police officers, government employees, businessmen, influential persons and their relatives who have derived benefit under the Roshni Act.

The Div Com stressed on constituting of district level teams to prepare all required details on war footing.

He instructed that details shall be provided through prescribed format with proper identities of the illegal occupation, beneficiaries of Roshni Act, payments made, defaulters and status of the land at present.

He said that details of land occupation not covered under Roshni Act shall also be submitted besides all DCs shall ensure translation of documents, records wherever required and asked for accordingly.

He also said that DCs shall also ensure putting of required information /details on their websites, besides scanning and digitization of documents at the earliest.

The Div Com emphasized on coordinated efforts to be made by all concerned to ensure all details are submitted within the given timeline.

He also instructed DCs to submit reports on encroachments removed so far and present status of the land.

Stressing on launching an intensified anti-encroachment drive in all districts, the Div Com instructed concerned to ensure all encroached state land is retrieved from the offenders.

The meeting was attended by DCs, Director Land Records, ADCs, CEOs of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg Development Authorities, ACRs, ACR Nazool, Tehildars and other concerned.

DCs and ADCs and Revenue officers of districts attended the meeting through videoconferencing.