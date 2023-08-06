In a shocking incident in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, two young boys, aged 10 and 15, suffered horrifying torture at the hands of assailants who accused them of theft. Sickening videos of the assault emerged, capturing the boys being forced to ingest green chillies and urine from a bottle. The perpetrators, threatening violence, compelled the victims to comply.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attackers tied up the boys, exposing them to further agony while rubbing green chillies on their anus. Adding to their torment, the assailants injected them with an unknown yellow liquid. The distressing footage, recorded on August 4, originated from Arshan Chicken Shop near Konkati Chauraha of Pathra Bazaar police station area.

The police responded promptly upon discovering the videos circulating on social media, registering a case under relevant legal provisions. Six individuals involved in the heinous act have been apprehended and identified, according to Siddharthnagar district’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Siddhartha.