District Magistrate meets public, affected families in Poonch

POONCH, MAY 09: In light of the cross border shelling, the District Magistrate Poonch Vikas Kundal visited several areas of the district to assess the situation, interact with the public, and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

A major focus of the visit was on the families affected by the recent tragic events. The DC met with the bereaved families, personally condoled the demise of their loved ones, and stood in solidarity with them in this difficult time. As a mark of immediate support, he disbursed an ex gratia relief of Rs. 6 lakh among the Next of the Kin of those deceased.

During the visit, he also reviewed the availability of critical supplies such as food grains, LPG, medicines, and drinking water. He assured the public that all essential services are being maintained and that the administration is fully committed to addressing the needs of every resident.

He directed concerned departments to remain on high alert and continue working in close coordination to ensure timely service delivery, especially in remote and vulnerable areas.

The District Magistrate urged citizens to stay calm, avoid rumors, and cooperate with the administration in maintaining peace and order.

Senior officials from the civil and police administration accompanied him during the visit.