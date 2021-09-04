District administration needs to ensure intensive testing in vulnerable areas: LG

Srinagar: J&K Government has set the target of administering One lakh Covid vaccine doses per day. The decision was taken during the weekly meetings chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in J&K.

The Lt Governor asked the DCs and Health department to effectively utilize the existing available stock of vaccines to meet the set target. He also directed to maintain the buffer stock of vaccines in all the districts.

During the meeting with DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor directed the joint team of police & civil administration to strictly enforce Covid protocol and take administrative actions against violators.

Conduct aggressive vaccination and testing across the UT with a dedicated focus on areas reporting increase in positive cases, the Lt Governor told the officials.

District administration needs to ensure intensive testing in the vulnerable areas. Contacts of positive cases must be traced at the earliest for home quarantine or treatment, besides effective demarcation of containment zones should be done to control the spread of virus, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor further directed the DCs and Divisional Commissioners to ensure vaccination of college, university students and specially-abled people through special drives.

While taking stock of the preparations made to tackle the future health emergencies, the Lt Governor asked the Health department to strengthen health infrastructure with focus on pediatric care units, besides mobilization of Human Resources in the hospitals across the UT.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed presentation on the covid containment measures; weekly trend in covid cases, Daily Covid vaccination, District-wise vaccination allocation plan.

The meeting was informed that Committees would be constituted to oversee Asset Utilization & proper functioning of the health equipment.