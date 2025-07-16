Dist admin Budgam accords farewell to outgoing CPO

BUDGAM, JULY 16: District Administration Budgam today organized a farewell function for the outgoing Chief Planning Officer, Irfan Ahmad Giri on his transfer from district Budgam.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat; ADC Budgam, ACR, all SDMs, senior district officers, all Tehsildars and other officials of various departments were also present. Speaking on the occasion, DC said, “Outgoing CPO served the district with great zeal and sincerity, excelling not only in his departmental responsibilities but also in the additional assignments entrusted to him by the district administration, especially during the parliamentary elections of 2024 and JK assembly elections of 2024. He added that all the assignments given to officer were completed sincerely and well in time.

DC further said, the workmanship & dedication of the officer will be missed in the district. District administration is wishing him the best on his transfer for his future assignments, DC added. All the officers present in the function extended their best wishes to Irfan Ahmad for his future assignments. Irfan Ahmad Giri the outgoing CPO Budgam thanked the district administration for their active support and cooperation during his tenure.