JAMMU, JULY 29: Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Akshay Labroo along with senior officers of the Directorate of Information held the first brainstorming session with 1st batch of students volunteers who had registered through a public google link to volunteer for creating digital content for various social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The volunteers belong to different universities of the Jammu division, the volunteers gave innovative and new age suggestions for creating digital content of the youth, by the youth, for the youth of J&K.

A similar brainstorming session will also be held with volunteers of the Kashmir division in the next week.

Director Information said that the priority of the Information is now to move away from the conservative conventional method of communication and rapidly embrace the digital revolution in media and communications.