SRINAGAR, JULY 30: Director of Information and Public Relations, Akshay Labroo has condoled the sad demise of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khanday, Music Composer of the Cultural Unit of the department who passed away last evening.

In his condolence message, Akshay Labroo said that the departed employee was a very dedicated and honest person who always performed his duties with utmost commitment and sincerity. He remarked that his death has left a big void in the department which will be difficult to fill.

The Director also expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the employees of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family on the passing away of Gh. Mohi-ud-Din Khanday prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance for the family to bear this irreparable loss.