Director FCS&CA reviews availability of petroleum products

SRINAGAR, JULY 16: Director FCS&CA Kashmir, Dr. Owais Ahmed chaired a review meeting of Oil Marketing Companies today to review the availability of Petroleum Products and LPG in the division.

All the senior officers of the department including State Level Coordinator IOCL besides representatives of Oil Marketing Companies attended the meeting.

At the outset, the chair was apprised about the stock position of LPG and petroleum products across the division and it was further informed that sufficient availability for more than 15 days has been ensured.

The chair directed the OMCs to ensure that adequate stocks are kept available, besides they were also directed to ensure proper disposal of the grievances registered by the consumers.