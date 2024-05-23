Director Agriculture visits Potato SMFs of Kalnag, Rampora

SRINAGAR: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today visited Potato Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Kalnag, SMF Rampora and Floriculture Farm Sirhama Anantnag, inspected different blocks of these farms and interacted with the concerned technical experts regarding various latest interventions adopted by the farms.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that the departmental farms are in a process becoming centers of excellence vis a vis different crop production, protection technologies.

He said Departmental farms are focusing on multiplication of high yielding varieties of agriculture crops, appropriate production and protection technologies, post harvest management and production of good quality seed.

Director Agriculture assured the concerned officers of every possible support from the department for strengthening the departmental farms on modern scientific lines.

He said that from the last two years the department is diversifying the departmental farms in terms of crops and other agriculture activities. We have achieved good results over the quality of planting material but still there is a great scope for improvement, he added.

Earlier, Farm Manager Potato SMF Kalnag briefed Director Agriculture regarding various interventions introduced by the department for the development in the said farm on modern scientific lines. He gave a detailed presentation to the visiting director in this regard.