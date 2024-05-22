Director Agriculture visits Potato Development Farm Bosian

SRINAGAR: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited Potato development farm Bosian, Baramulla, inspected different blocks of the farm and interacted with the concerned technical experts regarding various latest interventions adopted by the farm this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that the departmental farms are focusing on the development and multiplication of high yielding varieties of agriculture crops (including potato). He said the appropriate production and protection technologies, post harvest management and production of good quality seed are some of the key areas.

He assured the concerned officers of every possible support for strengthening the farm on modern scientific lines.

Director Agriculture said from the last few years the department is diversifying the departmental farms in terms of crops and other agriculture activities. We have achieved good results vis–a-vis farmers’ satisfaction over the quality of planting material but still there is a great scope for improvement, he added.

Director Agriculture was accompanied by some senior officers of the department during the visit.