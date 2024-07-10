Director Agri visits Zanatrag, Khrew, Shar Shali areas

PULWAMA, JULY 10: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today toured various areas including Zantrag, Khrew, Shaar shali of Pulwama district and visited agriculture fields in these areas, and interacted with the concerned farmers.

Speaking to the farmers, Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of small scale agri cottage industries including apiculture, mushroom etc. He asked the farmers to diversify their agriculture activities and go for integrated farming.

He asked farmers to avail benefits from Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). Under this multi-project programme, agriculture and allied sectors of J&K are undergoing a unique transformation and achieving new heights, he said and added.

While taking feedback from the farmers, Director Agriculture impressed upon the concerned officers to raise awareness among the farmers regarding various centrally sponsored schemes, flagship programmes, HADP being implemented by the department.

Later, the Director visited paddy fields of said villages and took stock of the crop scenario. Some senior district officers of the department were present on the occasion.