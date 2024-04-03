Director Agri takes stock of current scenario of crops

SRINAGAR: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Harwan, Dara, Theed and Faqir Gujri areas of Srinagar district to take stock of the current scenario of oilseed (mustard) crop and other agriculture crops in the area.

While talking to the farmers, Director Agriculture expressed satisfaction over the crop status of different agriculture crops including Mustard. He said the scientific interventions adopted by the farmers have started bearing fruits.

Director Agriculture directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination with the farmers and guide them in all the pre and post harvest operations. He asked farmers to take all the precautionary measures during different agriculture activities.

Director Agriculture was accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar, Manohar Lal Sharma and other officers of the department.