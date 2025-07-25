Dir Panchayati Raj stresses timely execution of PGs, PAI 2.0 data entry

JAMMU, JULY 25: Director Panchayati Raj Jammu and Kashmir Sham Lal on Friday pressed Assistant Commissioners Panchayat (ACPs) to accelerate the pace of development under the Revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).

He was chairing a meeting to review progress of construction of Panchayat Ghars (PGs), co-location of Common Service Centres (CSCs) and the implementation of the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0. The Director outlined several key areas for immediate action, emphasizing the need for a time-bound approach.

A major focus was placed on resolving land availability issues for the construction of Panchayat Ghars. “The land availability aspects should be cleared,” he stated, urging a reduction in the gap between allotted work and actual progress.

During the meeting, the Director highlighted major achievements under RGSA, mentioning that for the financial year 2023–24, out of a target of 502 Panchayat Ghars, land had been identified for 488, with administrative approval (AA) given for 476.

Sham Lal also stressed the urgent need for accurate and timely data entry under the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0.

Noting slow progress in data entry, he called for immediate district-wise action, proactive monitoring, and accountability at all levels to ensure data digitization keeps pace with the physical progress of Panchayat infrastructure.

He issued clear directions to ensure the timely execution and visible transformation of the Model Women Friendly Gram Panchayats selected across all districts of Jammu & Kashmir. “There must be visible changes on the ground. These Model Women Friendly Panchayats should not remain on paper; they must be centers of safety, accessibility, participation, and empowerment for rural women,” he said.