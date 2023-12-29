



Srinagar: Director Information, Minga Sherpa, Friday felicitated Gagan Singh Jamwal, departments’ employee, for clinching gold medal in the 61st National Roller Skating Championship held at, Chandigarh.

Minga Sherpa termed the victory of Gagan and his team phenomenal and applauded them for winning gold medal consecutively for the fifth time. He appreciated the unique talent of Gagan while being optimistic about his success in all the upcoming national and international tournaments. He encouraged the promising player to continue his stint and make DIPR proud in days to come. He complimented and wished him a great future ahead with many more medals.

Joint Director Information (Hqrs), Vivaik Puri, Joint Director Information, Jammu, Atul Gupta Deputy Director Information (PR), Dr. Vikas Sharma and other senior officers and officials also congratulated Gagan Jamwal and his team members for bringing laure