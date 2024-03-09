Dir Employment inaugurates Mega Job Fair at Kashmir Haat

SRINAGAR: Director Employment, J&K, Nisar Ahmad Wani, today inaugurated one day Mega Job Fair at Kashmir Haat, Srinagar, in presence ofJoint Director Employment Kashmir and Joint Director Employment, Jammu.

Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of the department were also present in the event.

The Job Fair witness an overwhelming response from the Job Seekers including 10980 job seekers who had registered online for participation in the event.

Around 125 companies & employers with more than 7000 vacancies in diverse sectors were part of this mega event.

Besides, government departments implementing the self Employment Schemes also installed Stalls at the venue for the benefit of the Job Seekers.

On this occasion, Director highlighted the importance of holding such Job Fairs for providing a common platform to the Job Seeker & Job Providers for mutual interaction placement & selections besides registering the unemployed youth on Departmental Portal which is integrated with NCS Portal of Government of India and provides free access to 24.38 lakh Job Providers.

He said department provides platform of 800 free of cost counsellors, 4600 type of jobs and online job fairs besides, providing counselling to the youth regarding career options & Self Employment schemes being implemented by various departments in the Union Territory.

He also inspected stalls of employers and interacted with their representatives.

During interaction with the Job Seekers, Director emphasized upon the unemployed youth to develop entrepreneurship qualities, so they become job providers rather than Job Seekers.

He also distributed more than 79 offer letters to Job seekers, besides issued Skill Training Certificates and Keys to some beneficiaries under Mumkin Scheme.