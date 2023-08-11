SRINAGAR, AUGUST 11: As part of the ongoing ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh’ campaign, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) organized a plantation drive (Vasuda Vandhan) to commemorate the 75 years of Independence being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Director of Information, Minga Sherpa, along with department officers and officials, participated in the drive and planted numerous saplings on the office complex premises.

Addressing the gathering, Director Minga Sherpa emphasized that the ‘Vasuda Vandhan’ (Earth’s Wealth) initiative is being celebrated under AKAM to instill a sense of pride and responsibility among citizens towards the environment. It also aims to raise awareness about the supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers for the nation’s cause. He urged the officers to actively promote the ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh’ campaign, as this department plays a pivotal role in its success.

The drive saw enthusiastic participation from all department officers and officials, who planted saplings around the premises.