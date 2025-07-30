DIPR organises stage shows on drug abuse awareness

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: As part of the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, Cultural Unit Srinagar of the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), in collaboration with the Institute of Hotel Management, Rajbagh Srinagar, organized a stage show based on the theme of drug abuse awareness.

The event was held in the auditorium of the Institute, where a group of local theatre artists delivered a moving performance highlighting the devastating impact of substance abuse on individuals and society. Audience, especially students, responded with deep appreciation and expressed their desire for more such meaningful initiatives.

Nirmata Kumari, Principal of the Institute, stressed the importance of addressing such critical issues through creative mediums. Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer, emphasized the transformative power of theatre in fostering awareness and social responsibility.

Meanwhile, DIPR Cultural Unit in collaboration with Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Rawalpora, today organized a play to raise awareness on drug abuse.

The event aimed to address the rising menace of substance addiction among youth.

A local artist group delivered a gripping performance that portrayed the devastating impact of drug abuse on individuals, families, and society, leaving a deep emotional imprint on the students and staff. Principal of the school, Shafiqa underlined the critical role of education and awareness in combating the growing threat of drugs.

Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer, DIPR, commended the performers and reiterated the importance of using cultural mediums like drama and storytelling to awaken young minds and foster a collective stand against drug abuse.