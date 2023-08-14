“Srinagar Embraces the Spirit of 77th Independence Day: DIPR Officers and Officials Take Panch Pran Oath at Media Complex

Continuing the vibrant celebrations of the 77th Independence Day, resonating with the theme ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil My Nation), the dedicated officers and diligent officials of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) gathered today to collectively pledge on the sacred Panch Pran at the Media Complex in this scenic city.

In a solemn ceremony, the Director of PR, Mir Afroz, administered the meaningful pledge to the committed employees, while also elucidating the essence and significance of the Panch Pran commitment. This inspiring act was a testament to the values of patriotism and national service, evoking a renewed dedication among the employees to contribute tirelessly to the nation’s progress.

The pledge ceremony attracted the presence of esteemed senior officers and officials from the DIPR, adding a touch of significance and gravity to the event.”