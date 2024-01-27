DODA: The 75th Republic Day-2024 fetched a great honour for Department of Information and Public Relations Doda as its employee Mansoor Tariq, Junior Assistant, was awarded the prestigious Best Employee accolade.

His unwavering dedication and exemplary service were recognized amidst the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Chairman District Development Council, alongside Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh and SSP Abdul Qayoom.

Mansoor Tariq, known for his prowess behind the lens, also clinched the honor for Best Working Photographer and Videographer, further highlighting his multifaceted talent and invaluable contributions towards the realm of media and communication.

His remarkable skills in capturing moments with finesse and precision have not only earned him recognition from the district administration but have also endeared him to the community he serve