DIPR Cultural Unit promotes anti drug campaign

JAMMU, MAY 05: A Cultural Awareness Programme themed “Nasha Mukt Bharat” (Say No to Drugs) was organized today by the Cultural Unit of the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu at Government Mixed Higher Secondary School Camp Roopnagar.

The purpose of the initiative was to generate awareness about the harmful consequences of drug abuse and to advocate for a drug-free society. Artists from the Cultural Unit, Jammu engaged the audience with theme-based songs, effectively illustrating the impact of drug addiction on individuals, families, and society as a whole.

Present at the event were Lecturers, Teachers and students of the School. Principal of school Pushpa Bhatt and students shared their viewpoints on the topic and emphasized its relevance to the audience.

The School Principal lauded the Department of Information and Public Relations for hosting such an impactful event aimed at spreading awareness. The programme was conducted under the directions of Joint Director Information Jammu Deepak Dubey and under the supervision of Cultural Officer Jammu, Mukesh Kumar Sharma.