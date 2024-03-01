DIPR condoles demise of former Deputy Director G.R Badana

SRINAGAR, MARCH 01: The employees of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have condoled the demise of former Deputy Director, of Information, Ghulam Rasool Badana (Azad), who passed away after a brief illness.

In a condolence meeting held in this regard, the employees remembered the outstanding services of the officer to this department and the literary landscape and who actively made an impact on the growth of the department.

The officials of the DIPR paid their rich tributes to the officer and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength for bereaved family members to bear this loss.

Notably, late G.R Badana was a noted Urdu and Gojri scholar and writer. He was also a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Information Gazetted service and served the department in various capacities from Information Officer, PRO Raj Bhawan, Deputy Director- Publications, and other assignments.