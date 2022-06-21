SRINAGAR, JUNE 21: Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today accorded warm send-off to outgoing Joint Director Information, Jammu, Namrita Dogra, who was recently transferred as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery) Jammu.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the farewell ceremony, all the officers present showered praise on the outgoing officer for her dedication to the department and extended their best wishes to her new place of posting.



Speaking on the occasion, Director Information, Akshay Labroo appreciated her achievements, and extended his best wishes to the officer for new assignment. He added that the outgoing officer should feel proud of what she has achieved during her stint at the DIPR.

Director Information also welcomed the newly appointed Joint Director Information, Jammu, Sapna Kotwal and extended his best wishes for the success of the incoming Joint Director.

While sharing her experiences in the department, Namrita Dogra thanked the officers and staff of the department for their wholehearted cooperation during her tenure as Joint Director Information.