Spending by Indians on friendship and dating apps has doubled in 2022, according to the data by App Annie.

As per the data from Android and Apple IOs platforms, Indian consumers spent $9.9 million up to December last year in dating and friendship apps.

The Business Standard has reported it is more than double compared to the same period last year ($4.5 million). They had spent money in app purchases to get unlimited swipes or enhance their profiles to get that perfect match.

Interestingly, the growth in India’s spending is far higher than the global average year-on-year (YoY) increase of 12 per cent for this category of apps in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The worldwide market of overall spend in 2022 was pegged at $519 million, up from $461 million. The other countries, which saw substantial increase in spend, include Mexico (47 per cent), Canada (46 per cent) and the UK (33 per cent).