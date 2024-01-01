SRINAGAR: In a prestigious yet simple ceremony at the Directorate of Health Service Kashmir’s head office, Director Health Service Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Rather unveiled the 2024 Health Calendar.

Joined by key dignitaries, including officials from the Health Department Kashmir, Deputy Director, Chief Accounts Officer, and Assistant Directors, Epidemiologist Kashmir, the event aimed to spotlight crucial health days and raise awareness about various diseases and potential outbreaks.

The calendar serves as a visual guide, emphasizing the significance of these health-related milestones.

ADVERTISEMENT

DHSK Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on the occasion said that the unveiling of a health calendar aims to raise awareness about important health-related events, milestones, or campaigns throughout the year.

“It serves as a tool to promote public health, encourage preventive measures, and provide information on key health issues. These calendars often focus on topics such as disease awareness, vaccination campaigns, health observances, and other initiatives to foster a healthier community,” he said.