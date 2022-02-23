Srinagar: “Dhoop dekh ke April Samjhe thay kya, Chill Bache hain mai, Juhkega nahi” posted Tahir Najar on Facebook account summing up the mood In Kashmir after Wednesday’s snowfall.

Kashmir on Wednesday received heavy snowfall which blocked Srinagar-Jammu national highway, disrupted air traffic, and snapped electricity. Currently, Kashmir is in the grip of `Chill Bacha,’ the last phase of the harshest winter.

Internet has exploded in meme fest with people sharing funny posts and pictures of the snowfall.

Famous dialogue of Pushpa movie “Pushpa naam sun ke flower Samjhe kya, fire hain main” was reconstructed into “Dhoop dekh ke summer samjhe kya winter hain main” by the meme lords on social media.

Social media users posted pictures to remind their friends not to underestimate the Chill Bacha. “Finally Chill Bacha has proved its worth. Mubarak pherans and woolen clothes are back,” posted Faisal Lone on Facebook.

Many social media users posted a week older and current picture to compare the change in weather. Others focused on Kangri and heaters.

“This is me a week before in a sweater and now with a kangri, skullcap, and muffler,” tweeted Imran Yaqoob with a picture.

Hundreds of people also posted snowfall selfies and videos.

At the same time problems like lack of electricity and cold weather also made it to social media. “Chilai Kalan to Chilai kalan, Chil bacche subha nallah. Bohat hogaya ab bus kar yar,” posted Rauf Tramboo on his Facebook handle.

This is the second heaviest snowfall of the season in the plains. It has brought cheers to the orchardists who were worried because of warmer February.

Earlier the valley plains received heavy snowfall on January 8. It was when Kashmir was under the grip of Chilla-i-Kalan progress. The weather was pleasant in the 20-day Chillai- Khurd.