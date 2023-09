SRINAGAR: Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been appointed as the interim Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

This appointment, made alongside his existing duties, is effective until further notice and replaces Raj Kumar Goyal, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department.”