New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to watch a two-part Doordarshan documentary on ‘Dharohar Bharat Ki’ which will be aired on DD national on 14th and 15th April at 8 PM.

In response to a tweet by Doordarshan, the Prime Minister said;

“A tribute to our heritage, our freedom fighters who sacrificed their all to secure our Independence and the valour of those who serve in uniform.

Do watch this two-part documentary on @DDNational on 14th and 15th April at 8 PM. #DharoharBharatKi”.