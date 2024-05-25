DGP sanctions scholarship for wards of martyrs, serving personnel

SRINAGAR: To inculcate competitiveness and to also boost the morale of wards of Police personnel including SPOs besides providing financial assistance to the wards of martyrs/deceased Police personnel, the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain has sanctioned over rupees 8.50 lakh of scholarship in favour of 105 such wards who have excelled in competitive exams, annual exams or pursuing higher education.

The DGP has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of rupees 6000 each in favour of 22 wards of serving Police personnel who have secured above 90% marks in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2022-23. Similarly rupees 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 17 wards who have secured above 80% marks. The top three students in this list are Azra Manzoor D/o HC Manzoor Ahmed who has secured 98.8 percent, Syed Tehniyat Tasleem D/o HC Syed Bilal Ahmad who has secured 98 percent and Navdeep Kour D/o DySP Shabinder Singh who has secured 97.6 percent.

For the wards of serving SPOs, the DGP has sanctioned rupees 7200 each in favour of two wards who have secured above 90% marks while rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of three wards who have secured above 80% marks in the annual examination of 12th class during the academic session 2022-23. Similarly for securing above 90% marks in the class 10th annual examination for the academic session 2022-23rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned while for securing above 80% marks in the same class eight wards were awarded with the scholarship of rupees 4000 each. Among them Riya D/o SPO Ram Lal and Payal Devi D/o SPO Mulkh Raj has secured 90.6 percent and 90.4 percent in the class 12th examination respectively while the top three wards in this list of class 10th are Akanksha Sharma D/o SPO Lukesh Kumar, Musheetah Ayoub D/o SPO Mohd Ayoub Matoo, and Ankit Sharma S/o SPO Yash Paul who have secured 95.8, 95, and 94.4 percentile respectively.

Clearing different competitive exams that includes JEE (Main), NEET, BOPEE, SKUAST and GATE, the DGP has sanctioned special reward of rupees 10,000 each and commendation certificate class-I in favour of 34 wards of serving Police personnel.

The DGP has also sanctioned scholarship of rupees two lakh out of the Central Police Education Fund in favour of 15 wards of martyred Police personnel who have laid down their lives in terrorism related incidents. Amount ranging from rupees 12500 to 15000 has been sanctioned in favour of these wards who are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate education.

It is the commitment of J&K Police to ensure the welfare and well being of the families of the serving Police personnel as well as of the NoK of the martyred/deceased and retired officers/officials. The scholarship sanctioned is aimed to enable the wards of Police brave hearts to focus and excel in their education and on personal growth.